Game Warden: Body found in Neches River, identity not yet confirmed

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A body has been found in the Neches River on Thursday.
According to Game Warden Eric Collins, a body was found at around noon. The identity of the person found has not been confirmed. Collins said that the sheriff’s office is the lead investigator on the case. We have reached out to Sheriff Campbell for comment.
Danny Wayne Carter has been missing for about a week, after he went hog hunting near the Neches River and did not return home. Confirmation as to whether the person found today is Carter has not yet been made.
“He was going hog hunting. That’s what he was doing, just about dark, so I believe he had a rifle," Cherokee County Sheriff James Campbell said.
The rifle wasn’t found, but what’s believed to be Carter’s cap was discovered near a river bend. Sonar found nothing. It us unclear yet as to how the body of the person who was located today was found by searchers or by a boater or other civilian.
“We had a DPS helicopter out of Houston that came the down before yesterday,” said Sheriff Campbell last week. “Parks and Wildlife has been going up and down the river with a sonar. And a lot of volunteers.”
