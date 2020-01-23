Huntington ISD Superintendent speaks on the $19 million bond plans

HUNTINGTON, Texas (KTRE) - Huntington ISD Board of Trustees is calling for a bond election for more than $19 million dollars. KTRE’S T’Ebonie Tanner sat down with Huntington ISD Superintendent David Flowers to learn more about why the district is asking for the money.
According to Superintendent Flowers, it’s all for the kids. The money will go towards new construction, renovation and upgrades throughout the district.
“Safety is first for the students and faculty. So, safety entrances and some new doors that will provide additional safety in the classrooms. As well as, new cameras throughout the district,” Flowers says. “Where the band hall and where the dance studio will be renovated for one-act play in the theater. It will move them closer to the auditorium, put them right behind there. With a multipurpose facility which will include a 1000-seat gymnasium."
The board is also looking to add new turf playgrounds for elementary and intermediate schools. Although the field-house will be renovated to a multi-sport field-house, no turf is included for the any of the athletic facilities.
A few of the feature items in the bond package is renovation of the art facilities and the career tech facility.
“18,000 brand new square footage, also 10,000 renovated square footage,” Flowers says.
As for the cost to tax payers....
“Looking at the 19.295 million for Huntington ISD would be about a 26-cent increase,” Flowers explains. “We believe we've really put out a bond package here of what are definitely needs. We want the community to be able to weigh in and make that decision."
According to Superintendent Flowers, the board of Trustees will host town hall meetings and he will be traveling to share the bond project ideas before the election on May 2nd.
They say that fact sheets with important dates will be going out soon. For any information, you can call the Huntington Admiration office.
