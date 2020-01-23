SFA police charge 2 accused of doing ‘donuts’ on softball field

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested two young men who allegedly did an estimated $3,000 worth of damage by doing “donuts” on the Stephen F. Austin State University softball field on Jan. 5.
According to the county jail website, Bradley Dean Boatman, 19, of Garrison, and General Jackson Payne, 17, of Nacogdoches, were both arrested on. Jan 15 and charged with criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000, which is a state-jail felony.
Both men have since posted bail on unknown bail amounts and have been released from the county jail.
On Jan. 6, an SFA University Police Department officer was dispatched to the college’s softball/baseball complex located at 3715 Old Tyler Road to check out a report of criminal mischief. When the officer spoke to the complainant, he learned that sometime between Jan. 5 and Jan 6, someone damaged the outfield the softball field.
“The officer observed numerous deep tire tracks across the entire field,” the affidavit stated. “The officer also noticed that the tire tracks appeared to be the result of large trucks completing ‘donuts’ on the field.
According to the UPD officer that obtained the arrest affidavits, it appeared as though at least two trucks and possibly one more vehicle involved in the criminal mischief incident.
Lt. Amanda Kennedy with UPD spoke to SFA’s Grounds Department and learned that the vehicles had done about $3,000 worth of damage to the softball field.
Kennedy said that their investigation revealed that there were a lot of young people at the scene when the alleged criminal mischief occurred. She said when they started talking to witnesses, they quickly learned the names of the two men who allegedly did “donuts” on the SFA softball field.
At that point, UPD police officers interviewed the two suspects, and both men admitted to damaging the SFA softball field, according to the arrest affidavit.
