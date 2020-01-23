Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! After a cloudy and drizzly start to the day, our skies will continue to clear out throughout the afternoon/evening. Temperatures this afternoon will range from the lower to middle 50s for the northern half of the area, and the upper 50s to near 60 degrees for Deep East Texas. Skies stay mostly clear tomorrow which leads to a day full of sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Saturday starts off mostly sunny but clouds will quickly increase late in the day ahead of another weak cold front. This front will bring showers and a few isolated thundershowers to East Texas overnight into Sunday. Rain looks to end later in the day on Sunday and skies will see partial clearing overnight. A mix of sun and clouds for our Monday before cloud cover returns on Tuesday, as well as another round of rain ahead of our next strong cold front. This front will arrive late on Tuesday so we could see early morning rain on Wednesday before briefly drying out. Skies stay mostly cloudy through Thursday and more showers return during the afternoon.