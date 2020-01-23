TxDOT: Haztmat crews on way to truck crash on SH 19 near Crockett

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Hazmat crews are on their way to a truck crash that occurred on State Highway 19 in Houston County on Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation’s Lufkin office.
The truck crashed about four miles from State Loop 304 near Crockett.
The tweet from TxDOT’s Lufkin office stated that the hazmat crews are on their way to the wreck scene to clean up a diesel spill.
“Reduce speed and prepare for delays,” the txDOT tweet stated.
