TxDOT: Haztmat crews on way to truck crash on SH 19 near Crockett
By Gary Bass | January 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM CST - Updated January 23 at 1:00 PM

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Hazmat crews are on their way to a truck crash that occurred on State Highway 19 in Houston County on Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation’s Lufkin office.

The truck crashed about four miles from State Loop 304 near Crockett.

The tweet from TxDOT’s Lufkin office stated that the hazmat crews are on their way to the wreck scene to clean up a diesel spill.

“Reduce speed and prepare for delays,” the txDOT tweet stated.

