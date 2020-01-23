WATCH: Opening arguments continue in President Trump’s impeachment trial

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., accompanied by the impeachment managers House Judiciary Committee Chairman, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., and Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo. speaks to reporters, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. The U.S. Senate was poised to hear opening arguments Wednesday in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, with Democratic House managers set to make their case that Trump abused power and should be removed from office. (Source: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | January 23, 2020 at 11:47 AM CST - Updated January 23 at 11:47 AM

WASHINGTON D.C. (KTRE) - The second day of arguments is set to begin on Thursday in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

The trial will be streamed live online on East Texas Now and on the free KTRE mobile news app.

The Democrats in the Senate will continue their opening arguments through Friday before the president’s lawyers have the opportunity to rebut the Democrat’s case. According to the AP, they will have up to three days to do so as per the rules approved on Tuesday by the Senate.

