WATCH: Opening arguments continue in President Trump’s impeachment trial

WASHINGTON D.C. (KTRE) - The second day of arguments is set to begin on Thursday in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.
The Democrats in the Senate will continue their opening arguments through Friday before the president’s lawyers have the opportunity to rebut the Democrat’s case. According to the AP, they will have up to three days to do so as per the rules approved on Tuesday by the Senate.
