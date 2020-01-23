Webxtra: Jeff Wilson Jr. puts Elkhart on the map with Super Bowl apperance

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - We all know about Patrick Mahomes and his tires to East Texas as he heads to the Super Bowl with the Chiefs but there’s another East Texas going to the big game from the other side.
Jeffrey Wilson Jr, a running back with the 49ers, grew up in Elkhart.
After an All-State high school career, Wilson went to the University of North Texas and then the NFL.In 10 games this year, Wilson has four touchdowns.
KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames caught up with his dad.
