Webxtra: State livestock and show season opens

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) -The youth livestock rodeo circuit is underway. Thousands of 4H and FFA competitors from throughout Texas will compete in major shows over the next few months.
This week the Ft. Worth Livestock Show and Rodeo kicks off the competition. Other major shows to follow include Austin, San Antonio, and Houston.
President of Nacogdoches County 4-H and Reporter for FFA is Central Heights High School student Matthew Self. He plans to exhibit his calf Dolly in Ft. Worth, Austin and Houston. Plus he will compete in Livestock Judging at the San Antonio show.
Matthew visits with Donna McCollum about his dedication to the show arena, his animal and his classwork.
