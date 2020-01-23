Wednesday night hoops: SFA teams sweep Northwestern, AC teams split conference contests

» The Ladyjacks held the Demons to only 30.4% shooting from the field and 3-15 (20 percent) from beyond the arc. » The Ladyjacks never trailed in the contest, taking the lead on a Marissa Banfield trey 34 seconds into the game and never relinquishing the lead.» The Ladyjacks shared the ball well, recording an assist on 77% of made baskets. Banfield's ball movement was pristine, as she accounted for a career-high nine of SFA's assists while committing no turnovers.» The SFA bench outscored their Lady Demon counterparts 33-10 in the contest. » SFA had a 39-29 edge on the boards in the win, including 15 offensive rebounds. » Stephanie Visscher led the Ladyjacks with a game-high 19 points on an ultra-efficient 8-9 performance from the field. As a team, the Ladyjacks shot 57.7 percent from the field (30-52) and 38.9 percent (7-18) from three-point land. » SFA got six rebounds from both Riley Harvey and Zya Nugent.