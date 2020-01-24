First Alert: Some sunshine and some rain on the agenda this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - High pressure will keep the sunshine and dry weather in place as we get the weekend underway as a cold morning gives way to a seasonally cool Saturday afternoon, with daytime highs in the middle 60’s.
With a very active and progressive weather pattern, though, clouds and a 60% chance of light rain will quickly return by late Saturday night and last through the first half of the day on Sunday. Rainfall amounts over the weekend will be rather meager, averaging less than a quarter-of-an-inch before drier weather returns by Sunday afternoon.
We will get a dry day on Monday before another disturbance in the jet stream brings us another likely chance of rain on Tuesday.
After another break in the rain on Wednesday, another low-pressure system will bring back thicker clouds and some modest chances for wet weather toward the back half of next week.
Rainfall amounts over the next seven days will average close to an inch when you take into account the three separate weather systems heading our way.
Outside of these rain chances, temperatures will remain seasonally cool to mild at times, and not too cold for this time of year.
