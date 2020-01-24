Friday’s Weather: A chilly start, but a nice Friday ahead!

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Temperatures are dropping into the 30s this morning, making for a chilly start to Friday. Lots of sunshine is expected today with light winds and high temperatures reaching near average in the upper 50s. More sunshine is on the way for Saturday as temperatures warm into the lower to mid 60s, but cloud cover will begin to increase late Saturday with another chance for rain Saturday night into Sunday morning. This comes with a weak cold front that will cool things down but only back into the upper 50s for Sunday afternoon. Mostly sunny again Monday to start the new work week, but more chances for rain return to the forecast Tuesday into Wednesday and could continue into the end of next week as well.