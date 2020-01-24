Gilmer ISD superintendent recommends longtime assistant for AD job

From Gilmer ISD Superintendent Rick Albritton
GILMER, Texas - I am pleased to announce my recommendation for the next Athletic Director / Head Football Coach for the Gilmer Buckeyes. Our program has experienced two amazing Head Coaches over the last 20 years and I am confident that Alan Metzel will continue to lead this program toward excellence because he has been a major part of our success during that time.
Alan has been coaching and teaching in East Texas for 28 years with 17 of those as a part of the Gilmer Buckeyes staff. During his career almost spanning three decades Alan has worked to invest in students/athletes, both male and female, to help build them into productive citizens. As the offensive coordinator on the Buckeye football staff, Alan has had the opportunity to be a part of multiple state championships, record setting offensive seasons as well as coaching numerous players that have moved on to successful college and professional careers.
Alan has spoken at various clinics throughout the years with regard to the Buckeyes offense including: Univ. Texas, DFW Clinic, Glazier Clinics, Dallas Area FCA Clinic
He began coaching at Harmony High School in 1992 and has also worked in Union Grove ISD and Pine Tree ISD. Alan graduated from the University of North Florida with a B.A. in Education. He is married to his wife, Jana and has two children, Grace and Luke.
We are excited to have a man of strong character and passion to carry on the long tradition of PRIDE and success in Gilmer Athletics.