Grayson Rodriguez ready for next stop on path to the majors

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Grayson Rodriguez does not know yet where his first stop this spring will be but he is excited to continue his journey to Major League Baseball.
Last year, Grayson was the Baltimore Oriole Minor League pitcher of the year with the Delmarva Shorebirds. In 19 starts the right-hander was 9-4 with a 2.86 ERA in 88 innings. Rodriguez walked just 35 and struck out 122 batters, good for a 12.48 K/9 mark.
He has spent time this summer in Tyler at APEC with other MLB pitchers. All training together to get ready for the upcoming season.
“It has gone pretty smoothly for me,” Rodriguez said. “Being able to go out there and throw hard like I did in high school, I felt like that transitioned over really well. It has helped me a lot. Being in physical shape has been a lot better. being able to hang out with all these guys, the mental shape is a lot better too.”
Rodriguez was recently named the No.35 prospect by Baseball America and is excited to land wherever he can to help out the home club.
"the goal is to stay healthy, Rogriguez said. “That is the goal of every pitcher; to just have a healthy career. That and to just go out and achieve success.”
