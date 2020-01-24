Lady Pack’s confidence growing as season continues

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The longer the season goes, the better the Lufkin Lady Pack are getting.
It was a rough start the the year for coach SaDale Lamb and his girls. Now they are 17-9 with a 8-1 district record. Their lone district loss came to Jacksonville, who is undefeated in district.
The team will travel to Marshall on Friday and then host Nacogdoches next Tuesday.
KTRE Sports Director caught up with the team at practice this week to talk about the season so far.
