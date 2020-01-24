N. Texas looks to extend streak vs UTEP

SAVVY VETERANS: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Umoja Gibson, Javion Hamlet, Zachary Simmons and Deng Geu have collectively accounted for 62 percent of all North Texas scoring this season. For UTEP, Bryson Williams, Daryl Edwards and Eric Vila have collectively scored 47 percent of the team's points this season, including 59 percent of all Miners points over their last five.