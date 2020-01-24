New Mahomes bobbleheads to be released Friday ahead of Chief’s Super Bowl appearance

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Interest in Patrick Mahomes memorabilia has grown since the Kansas City Chief’s Sunday win that launched them into the Super Bowl. It’s grown so much so the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame has ordered a new shipment of Mahomes bobbleheads.
The new bobbleheads will be available for purchase on Friday. Available bobbleheads include the Texas Tech Knucklehead bobblehead, a three-foot-tall bobblehead of Mahomes in his Texas Tech uniform and a 2019 NFL MVP bobblehead.
All of these are made by the bobblehead company FOCO.
Purchases must be made through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame website.
