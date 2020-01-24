Webxtra: Ivan Canete continues to impact SFA as a student coach

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Ivan Canete is a name many die-hard SFA fans know. Canete was the player that sunk the game-winning shot over LSU, giving SFA their first-ever win over an opponent from the SEC.
Canete would go on to be a pivotal part of the disruptive defense Kyle Keller implemented that season that took SFA to the NCAA Tournament.
With his eligibility over, Canete left SFA in the spring of 2018. He returned this fall to campus as a student. He is working on finishing his degree so he can move into coaching. While working towards that goal his former coach, Kyle Keller has brought Canete onto his staff as a student-coach.
KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames spoke with Canete and Keller about this opportunity.
