Friday hoops: Garrison holds off San Augustine, Mavs beat Pack at the buzzer

Garrison vs. San Augustine Basketball Highlights
January 25, 2020 at 1:25 AM CST - Updated January 25 at 1:25 AM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -

Boys Scores:

North Mesquite 58, Tyler Lee 55 OT

Nacogdoches 54, Pine Tree 25

Whitehouse 57, John Tyler 51

Lufkin 85, Marshall 86

Canton 55, Athens 36

Brownsboro 40, Mabank 38

Van 72, Wills Point 44

North Lamar 60, Pittsburg 50

Gilmer 55, Bullard 51

Chapel Hill 67, Spring Hill 57

Henderson 52, Kilgore 45

Carthage 67, Huntington 41

Huffman 57, Livingston 48

Hudson 78, Jasper 55

Rains 56, Alba Golden 35

Mineola 79, Edgewood 71 OT

MP Chapel Hill 75, Winnsboro 62

Tatum 86, Daingerfield 33

Elysian Fields 64, Waskom 51

Ore City 54, Hughes Springs 52 2OT

Jefferson 66, New Diana 30

Arp 70, Gladewater 69

White Oak 78, Harmony 32

Troup 50, Winona 47

Sabine 56, West Rusk 48

Westwood 58, Buffalo 55

Hemphill 64, Central 59

Woodville 71, Central Heights 66 OT

Newton 59, Corrigan 49

Diboll 75, Pineywoods 48

Trinity 64, Hempstead 61

Clarksville 95, Simms Bowie 41

McLeod 58, Detroit 23

Linden Kildare 59, Maud 50

Big Sandy 80, Beckville 56

Cayuga 56, Cross Roads 52

Grapeland 90, Groveton 47

Cushing 63, New Summerfield 49

Alto 65, Douglass 59

Gary 55, Mt Enterprise 46

Garrison 64, San Augustine 61

Timpson 59, Joaquin 36

Tenaha 39, Woden 36

Big Sandy 58, Broaddus 32

Union Hill 80, Bloomburg 51

Girls Scores:

