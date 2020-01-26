FLW holds youth fishing derby on Lake Sam Rayburn

BROOKELAND, Texas (KTRE) - On Saturday, the Fishing League Worldwide foundation kicked off its first event of the year in Jasper County.
Over a dozen children and their families gathered on Lake Sam Rayburn to compete in the youth fishing tournament. A lot of young anglers had their fishing poles in hand, looking eager and ready to learn.
According to the youth director, FLW is invested in creating future anglers and sharing the love of the sport with future generations.
“We hold youth fishing events in conjunction with all of our pro-circuit events and FLW series events,” Scott Ellison says. “We do approximately 24 youth events throughout the year, trying to expose fishing to some of the youth in these communities that maybe didn’t have the opportunity to do that. We’re here teaching them and providing all the equipment to have a fun day out here on the water.”
According to Ellison, they get excited to see the joy on the children’s faces.
“We’re getting youth involved, thousands of them throughout the year involved with our youth fishing events,” Ellison says. “It’s been a great program for us and we’re just excited to continue to grow and grow the sport.”
He encourages people to go check out the final weigh-in for the pro-circuit tomorrow at 4 p.m. at the Umphrey Family Pavilion.
