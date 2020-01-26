Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers are eager to begin preparing for the 2020 season, although they aren't quite past feeling frustration at the Houston Astros for the sign-stealing system used against them in the 2017 World Series. Utilityman Kiké Hernández said Saturday that the Astros “cheated and got away with it,” but that doesn't hurt more now than it did when the Dodgers lost in Game 7. President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said the Astros haven't apologized to him nor does he believe they have shown enough remorse for violating the rules.