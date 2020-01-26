Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A 53-year-old former gymnastics coach has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting young female gymnasts in North Texas and Oklahoma. Skipper Crawley, of Kemp, Texas, pleaded guilty in a state district court in Fort Worth to four counts of aggravated assault of a child. Crawley was an instructor at Sokol Gymnastics in Fort Worth when three girls reported that he had sexually assaulted them during practice. He fled after he was charged in August 2018, but was arrested in Indiana. Then more gymnasts Crawley had trained in Oklahoma came forward to say he had also molested them.