No injuries reported after mobile home catches fire in Hudson

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - The Hudson Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire overnight.
According to the fire department, they responded at 3:04 a.m. to a reported structure fire on Doda St.
The first units on the scene reported a fully involved single-wide mobile home.
The fire department said all residents escaped without injury and the Red Cross is helping the residents.
Central VFD assisted Hudson VFD with two tankers and manpower, according to the fire department.
