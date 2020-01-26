Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are starting off this morning with patchy fog and a few showers in Deep East Texas. By the afternoon the rain will dry up, the cloud cover will begin to thin out, and temperatures will warm to the mid-60s. Overnight, lows will be in the mid-40s. Tomorrow will be partly sunny with above-average temperatures in the mid-60s. A cold front will approach us on Tuesday, bringing with it widespread rain and a cool off to the low 60s. We will dry out for Wednesday and Thursday and see partly sunny skies. Cloud cover and a few showers will move in on Friday. Saturday will be clear, sunny, and dry with temperatures in the low 60s.