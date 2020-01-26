Two people transported to hospital after wreck between motorcycle, SUV

ANGELINA COUNTY (KTRE) - Two people were transported to the hospital after an SUV collided with a Harley Davidson motorcycle on Saturday evening.
According to a press release from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. David Hendry, the preliminary crash investigation indicates that at approximately 6:20 p.m., a 2018 Ford SUV exited a local road and began traveling north in the inside lane.
Two motorcycles traveling together, also in the inside lane, attempted to avoid a collision with the Ford. The driver of a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle drove to the left of the Ford and then attempted to re-enter the inside lane, striking the left front portion of the SUV.
The driver of the Ford is identified as 64-year-old Linda Frankens from Diboll. Frankens was not injured during the crash.
The driver of the motorcycle is identified as 46-year-old Jeremy Torrence from Converse, TX. Torrence was transported to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in Lufkin for treatment.
A passenger traveling with Torrence is identified as 44-year-old Barbara Delong from Luling, TX. Delong was transported to Conroe Regional Medical Center by medical helicopter for treatment.
No additional information is available at this time.
