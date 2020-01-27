Better East Texas: We need a healthy minimum wage

(KLTV/KTRE) - The argument that setting a minimum wage for workers is anti-free-enterprise and socialistic is incorrect.
First, reasonable government participation and support in our free society is good. From military, police, interstate highways, flight control, FDA, patent office, and others, it is good and necessary for our economy.
The questions are: 1. Is there a kink in our system that isn’t creating a healthy compensation for the workers?
2. Is this flaw hurting the workers and affecting the foundation of our economy?
The true enemy of our economy is a consolidation of wealth and income in the hands of a few. When the top 1% have more wealth than the bottom, 90% of the internal freedoms necessary for our Free Enterprise to function are destroyed. Abilities of workers to bargain for a reasonable wage is taken away.
A healthy minimum wage today would enable workers to go shopping, pay for their kids’ educations, and otherwise stimulate the economy. Workers haven’t had a real wage increase in decades. Much of wages are controlled by monopolies and not subject to natural economic checks and balances. This is unhealthy for the people and for our free enterprise system, and will eventually destroy the best economy in history. Because of this, a healthy minimum wage regulation would satisfy moral concerns while giving our economy the shot in the arm it needs.
