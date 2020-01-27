First Alert: Find the rain gear as rain chances ramp up on Tuesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Another disturbance and surface cold front will bring back an 80% chance of rain and wet weather to the Piney Woods on Tuesday.
Rainfall amounts will average around a half-an-inch as pockets of rain will be moving through East Texas throughout the day tomorrow. Therefore, make sure you have that umbrella handy when you head out the door first thing to work and school Tuesday morning.
Behind this frontal passage, it will be chilly for the rest of the week as overnight lows drop into the lower-to-middle 40’s with daytime highs in the 50’s.
Wednesday will be a dry day with a cool, northerly breeze in place. Even though no rain is expected for the mid-week, we will not see much, if any, sunshine.
We will then keep the clouds and a slight chance of rain in place for Thursday and Friday before sunshine returns just in time for next weekend.
