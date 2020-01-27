Interim city manager for Nacogdoches announced

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches City Council has named an interim city manager.
James R. Hogan has been selected interim.
Hogan has thirty-five years of senior management-level municipal leadership and vision regarding the planning and delivery of innovative and cost-efficient community public service for the City of Plano, Texas. He brings with him extensive experience in development and support of municipal policies/goals and objectives, management of municipal infrastructure growth and expansion, budget development, finance contingency planning, homeland security initiatives, economic development/ tourism, support to intergovernmental agencies and committees.
He us currently on the North Texas Municipal Water District board of directors. He has held a number of interim positions during his career, including interim city manager of Roswell, NM, Fate, Texas, Argyle, Texas, Celina, Texas, and was interim public works director for Murphy, Texas. He held an interim deputy city manager for College Station, Cleburne, and Denison, Texas.
He is a graduate of Lubbock High School and Texas Tech University.
Nacogdoches Mayor Shelley Brophy said in a previous interview that in some ways having an interim city manager is just as important as a permanent city manager.
“Picking an interim is a little bit different. We are looking at them to oversee the day to day activities,” explained Brophy. “They need to be familiar with the legalities and the ethics."
