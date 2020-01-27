Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Patchy fog is still possible for the start of the afternoon, mainly for our far western counties. As the skies begin to clear out and we see some sunshine, temperatures will warm to the mid-60s. Overnight we will drop to the upper 40s. Tomorrow, we are expecting widespread showers across East Texas for the majority of the day. Temperatures will reach the low 60s before a cold front sweeps through. This cold front will take away the rain but the cloud cover will stick around for Wednesday keeping us cooler, in the low 50s. Similar temperatures will carry over into Thursday as more rain moves in late in the day. That rain will carry over into the start of the day on Friday but should dry up by the afternoon. For your weekend, expect clear sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.