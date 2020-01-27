Monday’s Weather: Foggy start to your First Alert Forecast this week

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A dense fog advisory is in effect for most of East Texas through the morning hours. Visibility is less than a mile in many places and temperatures are dropping into the upper 40s. Once the fog clears, skies will become partly cloudy through the afternoon. Light southeast winds and temperatures are expected to be in the mid 60s. Clouds increase again overnight with a likely chance for rain beginning early tomorrow morning. The rain will be off and on through the day tomorrow and come to an end Tuesday night as a cold front moves through the region. Temperatures on Tuesday will reach the 60s and then drop into the 50s with breezy northwest winds on Wednesday. Wednesday looks dry but mostly cloudy, with a few peeks of sunshine by Thursday. Thursday afternoon brings more clouds and another chance for rain that will carry over into Friday morning. Another cold front will push out the rain and the clouds by Saturday with more sunshine expected this weekend.