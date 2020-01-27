Webxtra: Increasing enrollment key topic for SFA regents meeting

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Stephen F. Austin State University regents are in day 2 of a 3-day spring meeting. The morning began with an overview from President Scott Gordon on an enrollment. The concern is more high school students are choosing not to attend SFA. Unprecedented changes in higher education and recruitment from outside the state are challenges addressed by Gordon.
SFASU is facing a serious issue of dropping enrollment and revenue. Enrollment dropped last fall 2%, according to executive director of enrollment management Erma Nieto Brecht. More significant is the downward trend of semester credit hours students take. SFA census count for the current semester will be taken on Friday.
The enrollment cabinet’s Tiger Team is looking at enrollment accomplishments and the ‘holes’ that need addressing.
Another team the Leadership Action Now focuses on course availability. The goal is to meet the course demands students need.
The overall approach is new for higher education. Universities tend to work from the perspective of being faculty-university centered, according to Gordon and other administrators. They want SFA to be more student and parent-centered.
A tuition model simplifying the billing process, more course availability, and reducing ineffectiveness are just a few suggestions for the new approach.
