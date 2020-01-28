Angelina County offers drive-thru service to drop of property tax payments

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Residents of Angelina County who haven’t made the jump to digital payments can now settle their property taxes from the comfort of their car.
In Texas, property taxes are due Friday, Jan. 31. To help speed up the process, the Angelina County tax office is providing its annual “drive-by and drop-off” service to taxpayers.
The drive-thru service accepts checks only; anyone wanting to pay in another method can either go online or go inside the tax office to make a payment.
The property tax drive-thru service is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, Jan. 31.
