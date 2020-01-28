City of Lufkin offers free service to electronically monitor water use, possibly lower bill

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin is offering water customers a new service that allows them to efficiently manage water use and, in turn, possibly lower their monthly bills.
Aqua Hawk is a leak detection and notification system. Customers can specify either the amount of water or the bill amount they don’t want to exceed, and Aqua Hawk will alert customers when they reach that limit.
KTRE 9′s Erin Wides spoke to Lufkin’s city manager about the Aqua Hawk, and what the city hopes to achieve.
