Commissioners declare Angelina County ‘sanctuary county’ for Second Amendment rights

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County commissioners have approved a resolution to become a ‘sanctuary county’ for Second Amendment gun rights.
Item 17 on the commissioners’ agenda, “discussion/action on a Resolution to make Angelina County a Second Amendment “Sanctuary County”," was passed with a unanimous vote.
A similar resolution was passed by at least two other East Texas counties -- Smith and Upshur counties -- in late 2019. A resolution in Smith County read, in part, “Be it further resolved that this Commissioners Court will not authorize or appropriate government funds, resources, employees, agencies, contractors, buildings, detention center or offices for the purpose of enforcing laws that have been found to unconstitutionally infringe on the rights of Citizens.”
The Second Amendment type of sanctuary refers to a city, town, or county that has adopted a resolution rejecting the enforcement of state or federal gun laws perceived to violate the Second Amendment. Targeted regulations commonly include red-flag laws, universal gun background checks, and bans on assault-style weapons.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.