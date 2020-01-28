Driver walks away from Nacogdoches County crash without serious injuries

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TEXAS (KTRE) - A driver walked away from a car crash on Monday without serious injuries, according to officials.
Crews responded to the scene of a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of FM 343, FM 225 and CR 872 in Looneyvill at about 7:03 p.m., according to the Lilbert-Looneyville Volunteer Fire Department.
The department published photos of the crash on their Facebook page Tuesday morning. In the photos, a pole can be seen jutting out of the windshield of the pickup and resting above the driver’s seat. The department reported the driver, who was the only occupant of the truck, refused medical treatment at the scene and was reportedly not seriously injured.
Nacogdoches County EMS and DPS also responded to the crash, according to the department.
