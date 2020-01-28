First Alert: Rain ends overnight, but cloudy skies are here to stay

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Pockets of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue to pass through East Texas this evening and continuing through the early overnight hours until a cold front sweeps through the Piney Woods, allowing for some cooler air to return on a cool, northwesterly breeze on Wednesday.
Behind this frontal passage, it will be chilly for the rest of the week as overnight lows drop into the lower-to-middle 40’s with daytime highs in the 50’s.
Wednesday will be a mainly dry day with a cool, northerly breeze in place. Even though no rain is expected for the mid-week, we will not see much, if any, sunshine.
There will be another disturbance that will bring us a very slim chance of sprinkles or light showers late Thursday and into Friday. At this time, we feel like the best chances for rain with this end of week weather system will remain to our south. Outside of any precipitation, we will remain under gray skies and cool conditions.
A shift in our weather pattern will bring back blue skies and lots of sunshine for the first weekend in February. Chilly mornings will give way to mild afternoons as west and southwesterly winds really help boost our temperatures to near 70 in the afternoon hours by Sunday.
By the time we transition into next week, however, another western storm system will bring back chances for rain and a few thunderstorms to East Texas starting on Monday and possibly lingering into Tuesday before another cold front graces us with its presence.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.