Groveton’s Cade Steubing wins $10,000 American State Bank scholarship at awards ceremony

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - The American State Bank Player of the Year award has been announced.
The award is the culmination of a year of excellence in high school football. During the season, one player each week is named the ASB Player of the Week. At the close of the football season one of the weekly winners is awarded a $10,000 scholarship to be applied to their college education upon completion of high school.
The 2020 winner of the American State Bank Player of the Year award and scholarship is Groveton QB Cade Steubing. Steubing is a senior at Groveton High School. He also plays outside linebacker.
Coach Scott Surratt won the Allen Wilson Coach of the Year Award at the ceremony. Surratt coaches the Carthage Bulldogs. Unfortunately, Surratt was unable to attend, due to a family emergency.
Nominees for the award were:
Caden Steubing - Groveton
Aaron Skinner - Alto
Xavier Simpson - Logansport
Kaden Casey - Whitehouse
Jordan Moore - Lufkin
Sebastian Porter - Garrison
Jake Hanson - Center
Harmon West - Alto
Gage White - Spring Hill
Jeremiah Milton - Grace Community
Todd Duplichain - Alto
Kobe Coker - Chapel Hill
Keelan Turner - Pine Tree
Braden Courtney - Timpson
Chris Carpenter - Jacksonville
D’Aris McMillan - Diboll
Jayton Moffat - Van
Kendre Miller - Mount Enterprise
The 2019 winner was Longview’s Haynes King.
