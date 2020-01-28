‘I’m not doing well, I’m sick’: Shaq pays heartbreaking tribute to Kobe Bryant during podcast interview

FILE - In this March 24, 2017, file photo, Shaquille O'Neal, left, and Kobe Bryant chat at the unveiling of a statue of O'Neal in front of the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Bryant downplayed talk of a reignited feud with Shaquille O'Neal, saying there is "nothing new" that has been said recently between the former teammates. Bryant had recently said that if O'Neal had worked harder, they could have won 12 rings together with the Los Angeles Lakers. O'Neal fired back on social media that they could have won more if Bryant had passed him the ball more often. But Bryant said Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, during a visit to the U.S. Open tennis tournament that the comments don't mean they are fighting again. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File) (Source: Mark J. Terrill)
By Mykal Vincent | January 28, 2020 at 11:46 AM CST - Updated January 28 at 1:50 PM

(WAFB) - Shaquille O’Neal said he’s having trouble coping with the loss of his Los Angeles Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant in a Jan. 26 episode of “The Big Podcast with Shaq.”

“I’m not doing well, I’m sick,” were the first words he said after the host asked how he’s been doing. Shaq says he was just getting over the death of his sister when he was hit with the news.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven other people died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday, Jan. 26.

Shaq tells the story of where he was when he first heard the news and saw the video of the plane crash in a heartbreaking hour-long interview. Listen to the podcast here.

