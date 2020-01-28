Lubbock mother urges parents to talk to their kids about vaping

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Monterey High School mom is urging parents to remember that even though a fairly new law says that those under 21 cannot purchase e-cigarettes, teenagers are still getting their hands on the products and bringing them to school, and she wants parents to get involved.
“Actually, one of my children was hiding a vape in her bag for 9 months without me knowing it,” said Tricia Vasquez, who held a meeting for parents and school administration at Monterrey High School on Monday night. Some students even showed up to present how they hide their vaping devices.
"After I talked to all three of my kids and I got really curious about what is this? How often is it done in school? Who’s doing it?” said Tricia. “The other thing was just equipping parents well with like, ‘How do I talk to my kids? And and what questions can I ask them? How do I carry on that conversation? And what do I say when they start asking me questions?”
Tricia is encouraging parents to keep an eye out and talk to their kids about if they’re using the devices.
"As I began researching, I became even more passionate and I wanted to inform people that this is going on and then help them help their kids."
According to Tobacco Free Kids, 31.4 Percent of high school students use tobacco products including e-cigarettes.
According to the Surgeon General, the brain still grows until 25 years and the usage of electronic cigarettes has an effect on brain development. They say nicotine in e-cigarettes and other tobacco products can also encourage the young brain to pick up other drug habits, such as abusing cocaine.
Tricia showed other parents at the meeting a survey of 150 Monterey students that revealed 28 percent of them have used e-cigarettes.
But a lot of the students who were there said that number should be way higher than that.
Tricia says that is a problem that she doesn't want pushed to the side, especially with the unknown consequences of vaping.
"If you see something on your child's desk, if it looks suspicious or doesn't look suspicious, pick it up and look at it, see if it might be a device,” said Tricia. "From 2011 where 1.5 Percent of teens were vaping to nearly 28 percent in an 8 year span. Interestingly, in the years from 2013 to 2015, we saw a really huge increase from four and a half percent to 16 percent, but it coincided with the emergence of Juul.”
According to the CDC, vaping has led to 55 deaths nationwide and over 2,000 hospitalizations.
"I don't want my kids or anyone else's kids addicted to nicotine, not to mention other substances that come along with vaping,” said Tricia. “
Monterey principal, Jack Purkeypile, was at the meeting tonight and said vaping companies are targeting teenagers and vaping in teens is an underappreciated and misunderstood topic.
Tricia encouraged parents, school administrators, and students to head to these websites to learn about vaping’s negative effects and how to have a discussion about it:
