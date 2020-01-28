EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Grab the umbrella this morning! Scattered showers and a few thundershowers will be likely off and on throughout the day. Expect mostly cloudy skies and breezy southeast winds becoming southeast by afternoon. A cold front moves through tonight and should move out most of the heavier rainfall, but a few sprinkles could be possible tomorrow, too. Temperatures today ahead of the front will reach the lower 60s. Tomorrow, expect mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 50s. A few breaks in the clouds are possible Thursday before another chance for showers Thursday afternoon and evening and possibly into Friday morning. Cloud gradually clear late Friday into early Saturday with more sunshine and a quick warm up expected this weekend.