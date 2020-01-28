SFA Athletics nets millions in intrinsic value in win over Duke

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin State University’s (SFA) win over top-ranked Duke University in November did wonders for giving the basketball program deserved exposure. But the university’s athletic director said the win can now be quantified.
Ryan Ivey, athletic director at SFA, spoke with members of the media on Tuesday about the economic value a win over such a storied competitor brought to the university.
“I think it brings a lot of exposure, a lot of awareness. At the end of the day, I think the job of our athletic department is to be the front porch of the institution,” said Ivey.
“The numbers that we saw from the Duke win, the numbers that we saw in and around it, and the things that we saw here afterward have just helped confirm that athletics is a big part of growing and certainly putting a positive light on [SFA]."
The total advertising value equivalency, Ivey explained, was around $53 million during the 4-day span before and after the team beat Duke, whereas the total ad value equivalency since the month of November was only around $100 million.
“Those numbers tell us that if we wanted to get the same amount of advertising value, we’d have to spend 53 or $100 million to get that over that same period of time,” Ivey explained.
“When the numbers first came back, I told them to go back and run it again because I didn’t believe it, I really didn’t.”
Ivey said, more important than the value the athletic department gained from its win is how the program handles it. From an athletic standpoint, that means creating ticket packages, creating opportunities for donors, and creating opportunities for engagement from a social media standpoint, just to name a few examples, Ivey explained.
“I tell my staff all the time we have to be structured for success. We have to expect success, and when it comes, we have to be able to capitalize on that going forward,” he added.
