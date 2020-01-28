SFA Board of Regents vote to approve construction of new beef farm

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - After a fire destroyed the Stephen F. Austin State University Beef Farm Barn in November of 2018, but luckily didn’t injure any person or animals, the SFA Ag-Science students and faculty have been improvising. Making do may be essential for many Texas ranchers, it’s not something SFA professors want for their students.
Following Tuesday’s SFA Regents quarterly meeting, ag-science can look forward to the construction of a new and bigger facility. It will be called the beef farm center.
The barn that burned due to a suspected electrical malfunction was 6,000 square feet, a suitable size for animal care and a few labs, but certainly not the facility the school could be totally proud to own.
The SFA Regents approved the construction of a 20,000 square feet barn, complete with lab space and a classroom. Construction is deemed a top priority and should be completed by August. The classroom may take a longer.
Dr. Hans Williams, SFA’s dean of forestry and agriculture, spoke with Donna McCollum about the significant project.
