SFA recognized for severe weather preparedness by National Weather Service

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The National Weather Service (NWS) will recognize Stephen F. Austin State University for its efforts to help the people of Nacogdoches deal with severe weather and flooding threats as they occur.
The NWS will recognize SFA as a StormReady university on its campus Tuesday. The ‘StormReady’ designation means the university has met or exceeded all requirements for StormReady, from receiving alerts for severe weather to distributing emergency weather alerts to everyone on campus. Five other requirements range from planning to training and preparedness.
“East Texas experiences very active severe weather episodes throughout the year,” said Charlie Woodrum, Warning Coordination Meteorologist of the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Shreveport, Louisiana.
He added, “Due to our geographic location, potentially deadly weather could impact the campus of Stephen F. Austin State University any given day. In order to prepare for severe weather and keep its citizens safe, Stephen F. Austin State University emergency management partnered with the NWS to meet the criteria required by the StormReady® program.”
The program is voluntary and provides communities with advice from their local NWS forecast office as well as state and local emergency managers, and allows better planning through education and awareness.
The StormReady status will expire in 2023.
