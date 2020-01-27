TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler caught on power line blocking traffic at Hwy 69 and Loop 287

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Police Department is working the scene where an 18-wheeler has traffic held up on Loop 287.
Statement from Lufkin Police Department:
Avoid U.S. 69/Denman Avenue at Loop 287 if at all possible. An 18-wheeler attempted to make the turn from the feeder onto U.S. 69 south and got caught on a power line in front of Pilot and Jack in the Box.
TxDOT and Oncor are enroute to the scene.
We do not have estimate on when the road will be clear at this time.
Avoid the area, expect delays and use alternate routes (i.e. Ford Chapel/FM 841) until the scene has been cleared.
