Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are starting off this afternoon with clouds and showers across most of our area. Temperatures today will reach the upper 50s to low 60s with breezy winds from the southeast. Overnight we will drop to the low 40s. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will all be similar days with cloudy skies, temperatures in the low 50s and a slight chance for showers. For the weekend, we will be clear sunny and dry with a big warm up. Saturday expect mid-60s and Sunday, we might even make it to the low 70s. It will be a great weekend for any outdoor plans. Monday, we will keep the warm temperatures but cloudy skies and rain chances return to East Texas.