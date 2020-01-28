Twitter enraged after Houston Texans add general manager title to Coach Bill O’Brien’s name

(KLTV/KTRE) - Houston Texans Chairman and CEO Cal McNair announced major title changes for two men on Tuesday afternoon.
McNair tweaked the titles of Coach Bill O’ Brien and Executive VP of Team Development Jack Easterby. O’Brien is still head coach, and as of Tuesday has the added title of general manager. Easterby is now Executive VP of Football Operations.
“Preparations are underway for the 2020 season and I thought it was important to update titles, roles and responsibilities for Bill O’Brien and Jack Easterby so they more accurately reflect the way we have been operating for the past eight months,” said McNair. “I was encouraged by the progress that our team made on the field this year which was due in part to our new structure, operating approach and the leaders within our football operations group. I am proud that we provided our fans with many thrilling victories at home, including a playoff win, and we delivered another double-digit win season. Our fans deserve that, but now it is time for the organization to get back to work toward our pursuit of a world championship for the city of Houston.”
The announcement about O’Brien’s additional title did not settle well with many Texans fans on Twitter who are less than happy with the coach’s performance. Following are a few examples of their beautifully sarcastic chagrin.
Others were less verbally eloquent, preferring gifs to express their disappointment; for example, this garbage truck.
Several are ready for team ownership to change.
Some even feel the change will make the team a laughingstock among the AFC South.
One man hopes the new GM will fire the head coach, though, somehow, that seems unlikely.
And finally, one person who has lost all hope expressed it with the following gif:
Hopefully the Texans will move forward with purpose and actually improve for next season, regardless of how doubtful these Twitter fans seem to be about that possibility.
