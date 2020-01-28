WATCH LIVE: President Trump’s defense team wraps up arguments in impeachment trial

WASHINGTON D.C. (KTRE) - President Trump’s defense team will wrap up their arguments in his impeachment trial during Tuesday’s session.
The impeachment trial will be streamed live on East Texas Now and on the free KTRE mobile news app.
Once the defense team has wrapped up their arguments, the senators will have 16 hours to ask both then and the House impeachment prosecutors questions. Their questions will be written down and read aloud by Chief Justice John Roberts, according to the AP.
Senate Republicans are also contemplating whether to allow witnesses in the trial, according to the Associated Press. The AP reported one of those witnesses may be John Bolton, who allegedly wrote a forthcoming book that states President Trump wanted to withhold military aid from Ukraine until they committed to helping investigate Joe Biden.
This would contradict President Trump’s claim that he never “tied suspension of security aid to political investigations," according to the AP.
Some Republicans are open to the idea, the AP reported. That includes Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, who has proposed the idea to subpoena the book’s manuscript so the senators can see the evidence themselves.
