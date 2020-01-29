Federal judge sentences Mexican national to 30 months for smuggling illegal immigrants into U.S.

From the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas (News Release) - Joel Sanchez-Guzman pleaded guilty on June 4, 2019, to transporting illegal aliens and illegally reentering the United States after having been deported. Sanchez-Guzman was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Ron Clark. He was also ordered to submit to forfeiture of $1,300.
According to information presented in court, on Jan. 25, 2019, Sanchez-Guzman was stopped for a traffic violation by Nacogdoches Police on U.S. 59. During the traffic stop, Sanchez-Guzman told law enforcement officers that he had received approximately $900 to transport six adult male passengers from Houston, Texas to Atlanta, Georgia. Sanchez-Guzman was released at the time pending further investigation.
On Feb. 16, 2019, Sanchez-Guzman was again stopped by Nacogdoches Police on U.S. 59 for a traffic violation and at the time was transporting eight individuals he knew to be illegally in the United States. Sanchez-Guzman was arrested for this offense as well as for the January incident. He was indicted by a federal grand jury on Mar. 6, 2019, and charged with smuggling illegal aliens and reentry as a previously deported alien.
This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations/Immigration and Customs Enforcement HSI/ICE and the Nacogdoches Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Randall L. Fluke.