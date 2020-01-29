Federal judge sentences Mexican national to 30 months for smuggling illegal immigrants into U.S.

On Feb. 16, 2019, Sanchez-Guzman was again stopped by Nacogdoches Police on U.S. 59 for a traffic violation and at the time was transporting eight individuals he knew to be illegally in the United States. Sanchez-Guzman was arrested for this offense as well as for the January incident. He was indicted by a federal grand jury on Mar. 6, 2019, and charged with smuggling illegal aliens and reentry as a previously deported alien.