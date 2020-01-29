First Alert: Overcast skies will keep a chill in the air

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It will be light jacket weather for East Texas as a chill will be in place for the rest of this week.
Look for a chilly night as a blanket of clouds keeps our lows down into the lower 40’s.
Thursday will be another day with cloudy skies and below normal temperatures, as daytime highs struggle to reach the lower 50’s.
There will be another disturbance that will bring us a very slim chance of sprinkles or light showers late Thursday night into Friday morning. At this time, we feel like the best chances for rain with this end of week weather system will remain to our south. Any precipitation will result in very light amounts. Most areas will remain dry through the rest of this week. Outside of any precipitation, we will remain under gray skies and cool conditions.
A shift in our weather pattern will bring back blue skies and lots of sunshine for the first weekend in February. Chilly mornings will give way to mild afternoons as west and southwesterly winds really help boost our temperatures into the lower 70’s by the time we head into Sunday afternoon.
By the time we transition into next week, however, another western storm system will bring back chances for rain and a few thunderstorms to East Texas starting on Monday and possibly lingering into Tuesday before another cold front graces us with its presence.
