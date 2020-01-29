LIVE: President Trump’s impeachment trial now shifting to questions from senators

President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate is set to resume today at noon.
The trial is now shifting to questions from senators, according to the Associated Press. The AP is also reporting that Republicans lack the votes to block witnesses, which presents a “potential setback in their hope of ending the trial with a quick acquittal.”
According to an Associated Press story, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell privately told senators that he doesn’t yet have the votes to overrule the Democrats’ demands for witnesses in light of new revelations from John Bolton, the former national security advisor, after Trump’s defense team rested Tuesday with a plea to “end now.”
“Bolton writes in a forthcoming book that Trump told him he wanted to withhold military aid from Ukraine until it helped with investigations into Democratic rival Joe Biden,” the AP story stated. “That assertion, if true, would undercut a key defense argument and go to the heart of one of the two articles of impeachment against the president.”
Trump complained in a tweet Wednesday that Bolton, after he was fired, “goes out and IMMEDIATELY writes a nasty & untrue book. All Classified National Security.”
“The uncertainty about witnesses arises days before crucial votes on the issue,” the Associated Press story stated. “In a Senate split 53-47 in favor of Republicans, at least four GOP senators must join all Democrats to reach the 51 votes required to call witnesses, decide whom to call or do nearly anything else in the trial. Several Republicans apparently are ready to join Democrats in calling witnesses.”
