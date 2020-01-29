Lufkin police identify victim of shooting outside middle school

The shooting took place in front of Lufkin Middle School. (Source: Lufkin Police Department)
By Gary Bass | January 29, 2020 at 9:22 AM CST - Updated January 29 at 10:08 AM

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - In the wake of a shooting incident that occurred in front of the middle school last night, the Lufkin Police Department has released the name of the 17-year-old victim.

According to Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department, the victim has been identified as La’Patrick Wright, of Nacogdoches. He remains in critical condition in a Houston hospital.

“Wright and a friend were at the front of Lufkin Middle School near the horse-shoe drive when they were approached by two men,” Pebsworth said. “There was a brief exchange between Wright and the men, followed by at least four shots.”

Four Lufkin PD officers were working security at the Lufkin-Nacogdoches basketball game when they heard the shots. They ran to the front of the school, and found Wright lying on the ground and called it in around 8:0 p.m., Pebsworth said.

After Wright was stabilized at a local hospital, he was flown to a Houston hospital.

The suspects fled on foot down Denman Avenue toward Martha Street. Wright’s friends told police that the suspects were two black men - one tall individual wearing a dark-colored hoodie and the other wearing light-blue pants with a white stripe.

“We are continuing our investigation,” Pebsworth said. “We do not believe the shooting had anything to do with a school rivalry.”

Anyone with any information about the suspects or the shooting incident is urged to call the Lufkin Police Department at (936) 633-0356. Those people wishing to remain anonymous may call Lufkin Crime Stoppers at (36) 639-TIPS.

